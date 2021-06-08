Free Fire OB28 update: APK+OBB download links for Android

The much-awaited Free Fire OB28 update has finally rolled out and is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The new patch brings numerous exciting new features like a character, a pet, and multiple firearms. In addition, it enhances the existing ones to keep the game interesting.

As always, the developers have announced several incentives to players for downloading the game’s newest version. They will get 2x Diamond Royale and 2x Weapon Royale vouchers for logging into the OB28 version during a given time frame.

Android users can alternatively download the game using an APK and OBB file, a step-by-step guide for which is listed below.

Downloading Free Fire OB28 update

Players need both the APK and OBB files of Free Fire to update to the latest version. The links for the same have been provided below.

Free Fire OB28 APK: Click here

Free Fire OB28 OBB: Click here

The download sizes of the files are 45 MB and 647 MB, respectively. Therefore, users must see that they have adequate storage space available on their devices before going ahead with the download.

The steps to install the Free Fire OB28 version are:

Step 1: Players are required to download both files file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, they should install the APK file. However, before this, users must enable the “Install from unknown source” option.

Step 3: Next, they need to rename the OBB to “main.2019114401.com.dts.freefireth.” However, they should not change the extension.

Step 4: Gamers have to copy this file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

After the file has been copied, players can enjoy the game’s latest version.

Note: Even after downloading the latest version, the game will continue to be unplayable until the end of the planned maintenance break on June 8th, 2021, at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

If an error is encountered during the APK file installation, users can consider downloading the zip file again and following the steps below.

