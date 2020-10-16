Free Fire: Online diamond generators are fake and will lead to account bans by Garena

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire and can be used to purchase most of the exclusive items in the game, including characters and legendary gun skins.

However, players would have to spend money to obtain diamonds, which is not a feasible option for everyone. As a result, many users are often on the lookout for alternative ways to get diamonds for free.

A number of videos and websites on the internet often mislead and trick such players into using applications such as diamond generators, which are illegal and will lead to a permanent ban.

Also Read: Gyan Sujan in Free Fire: In-game ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Online Free Fire diamond generators are fake

One such fake website

These videos and websites claim to offer players with tools such as online diamond generators, which can supposedly provide them with an indefinite amount of diamonds in Free Fire.

However, all such claims are fake as Free Fire is a server-based game. This means that all the data relating to the currencies are stored on the game's server rather the client. Therefore, the only legitimate way to get diamonds in Free Fire is to purchase them.

Advertisement

Moreover, most of these websites usually require players to provide sensitive login information, which could lead to the loss of their account.

A snippet from the official FAQ of Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

Garena defines cheating as the use of any unauthorised third-party programs which are not released by them to perform functions that are non-existent in the game. The use of tools such as the online diamond generator also falls in this category.

A snippet from the official FAQ of Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

Advertisement

Hence, players should never use any such tools as they do not work and will also lead to a permanent account ban.

Also Read: How to use emotes in Free Fire