How to use emotes in Free Fire

Emotes are one of the most fun features in Garena Free Fire. The fast-paced battle royale game provides its users with over 50 emotes to choose from. Players can obtain them from the Elite Pass, the in-game store or the events that the developers regularly add to the game.

While many players use emotes to communicate with their teammates, others use them to taunt an opponent after obliterating them.

In this article, we offer a step-by-step guide on how to use emotes in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire: How to use emotes in the game

To use emotes in Free Fire, players would first have to equip them. They can do so by following these steps:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Collection’ tab present on the main screen.

Next, click on the 'Emote' section. The list of emotes will appear on your device.

Click on the respective emote, select the required slot to add it to the loadout and click on the 'Equip' button.

It is important to note that players can only equip eight emotes in Garena Free Fire.

Follow the steps given below to use the emotes in-game:

Step 1: Open the game and start a match in any of the game modes.

Start a match in Free Fire

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘Smile’ icon to open the list of equipped emotes.

The list of emotes opens up upon pressing the 'Smile' icon

Step 3: Click on the respective emote to be used. The in-game character of the user will perform that emote.

The character performs the respective emote

