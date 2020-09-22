Free Fire OB24 is all set to arrive tomorrow, the 23rd of September 2020. Regular players are all hyped up and waiting eagerly for the update to arrive. The latest update will bring new weapons, a new pet, new characters, and much more.

However, as is usual before the update rolls out, the servers of the game will be temporarily taken down for maintenance.

Garena Free Fire announced further details about the server maintenance in a post on their social media handles.

Free fire not opening? OB 24 update maintenance time revealed

No player will be able to enter the game when the servers are taken down for maintenance. They will encounter an error message which states, “The server will be ready soon." Players though, needn't be worried, as the game will be playable as usual once the scheduled maintainance is complete.

The Social media post reads:

“Maintenance for the Booyah Patch Day will commence tomorrow! 🔧⚙ Starting from 10:00am (IST), you will not be able to enter the game and play as usual. The maintenance is expected to end at 5:30pm (IST) and you will be able to play as usual after. ⏳ Thank you for your patience, survivors.”

The post also added:

“Look forward to new features such as the new island spawn, new weapon ParaFAL, team boost, cook grenade, and more!”

Start time: 10:00 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 23rd September 2020

End time: 5:30 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 23rd September 2020

The players will be able to directly update the game from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store as soon as it is made available.

As mentioned earlier, the update will bring in firearms, an island, and several new gameplay features. You can click here to read more about the features that will be added to the game as part of the update.

