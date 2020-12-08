Free Fire Operation Chrono events calendar: Missions, game modes, and rewards revealed

On Monday, Free Fire unveiled its global collaboration with the football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus player's in-game persona will soon make its way into the game with Operation Chrono. Fans are excited about this new collab with the Portugal star.

Soon after the announcement, the trailer of Operation Chrono was dropped on the social media handles and the official YouTube channel. Like other collabs, the developer has a lot of events up its sleeves. Free Fire, in a social media post, announced the schedule for all the events.

Previously, the game had collaborated with various celebrities – Hrithik Roshan and DJ KSHMR – and famous Netflix shows like Money Heist. As part of the partnerships with the actor and American DJ, respectively, two new characters, Jai and K, were added to Free Fire.

Also read: Five best characters in Free Fire that can be bought for gold

Free Fire Operation Chrono events calendar: All details

The calendar of Operation Chrono (Image via Garena Free Fire / Facebook)

Here are the dates of all the events:

Complete Chrono’s Missions (13th December to 25th December)

Chrono’s Bounty: Infinite Gacha (13th December to 25th December)

Advertisement

After Match Drop (13th December to 25th December)

Play Vending Machine in-game (13th December to 25th December)

New Mode: Cosmic Racer (13th December to 25th December)

Check-In daily (15th December to 25th December)

Chrono’s Treasure – Finite Gacha (19th December to 25th December)

Redeem Perm Gun skin (19th December to 25th December)

New Mode: The Chosen One (19th December to 25th December)

Join community event for official merchandise (19th December to 25th December)

Login Reward (19th December)

After match Drop (19th December)

However, the developers haven’t revealed all their cards, and the specifics of this event haven’t been unveiled. These revelations will likely be made soon.

Also read: Free Fire OB25 update: APK+OBB download links for Android devices