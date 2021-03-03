Free Fire Partner Program (2021): Eligibility, benefits, and more

Many budding streamers, YouTubers, and content creators have chosen Free Fire as their primary source of content. A few months back, Free Fire launched its new Partner Program.

This Partner Program promises to help rising content creators and popular YouTubers by giving them certain benefits and compensation if they join the program.

The Partner Program, however, has eligibility criteria that players must fulfill to join. This article shares all the details that users need to know about the eligibility criteria, benefits, and terms of applying for the Partner Program of Free Fire in 2021.

Eligibility criteria for the Free Fire Partner Program

According to the Free Fire Partner Program's official website, players must note that meeting the necessary criteria does not guarantee the player's selection in the program.

There will be an internal screening where every detail of the player will be verified. Here are the requirements according to the website:

The YouTube channel has to have over 1,00,000 subscribers

There must be 80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days

The channel should have a minimum of 3,00,000 channel views over the last 30 days

There must be consistency in social media activity as well as the content quality

The content must be clean, non-offensive, and engaging

The joinee must have professionalism and willingness to work hard

He/she should have the passion for gaming and drive to succeed together.

After joining the program, players can enjoy numerous benefits.

Benefits

As a partner of the game, the player will receive several benefits:

The player will receive in-game rewards, custom rooms, and diamonds Financial compensation, but only for channels with more than 500000 subscribers and with 95% Free Fire content. They will have advance access to content They will be officially featured on Free Fire social media They will be given access to the official observer Free Fire client They can receive attractive in-game codes for giveaways Uninterrupted access to communication with the Free Fire team They will also get Invitations to tournaments and esports events Free Fire will also offer exclusive merchandise to them.

How to register for the Free Fire Partner Program

Players can register and apply to join the partner program by filling a form on the official website. They will need an original document proof of either Aadhar or PAN card.

