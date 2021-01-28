Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PK Parwez (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators right now. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 19.7 million on YouTube.

PK Parwez, on the other hand, runs well-known YouTube channel, PK Gamers, alongside PK Karan. The channel has around 2.8 million subscribers.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10404 squad matches and has won on 2542 occasions, making his win rate 24.43%. With 38390 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.88 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1642 games and has triumphed in 306 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.63%. He has accumulated 6402 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also played 898 solo matches and has secured 77 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has registered 2267 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 552 squad games and has emerged victorious in 60 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.86%. He has 2017 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.10.

The popular content creator has also won 1 of the 3 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. In the process, he has notched 5 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 10%. He has 19 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID is 305998024.

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez’s lifetime stats

PK Parwez has played 6927 squad matches and has triumphed in 1016 of them, maintaining a win rate of 14.66%. He has accumulated 19766 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.34 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has 174 wins in the 1783 games that he has played, making his win rate 9.75%. With a K/D ratio of 2.86, he has 4598 frags in these matches.

PK Parwez has also played 3281 solo matches and has 213 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 6.49%. He has 7790 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.54 in this mode.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez’s ranked stats

PK Parwez has played 571 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 65 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.38%. He has bagged 2037 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.03.

The YouTuber has also played 53 ranked duo matches and has 7 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 13.20%. He has 190 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.13 in this mode.

PK Parwez has played 13 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in one of them, making his win rate 7.69%. He has amassed 32 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and PK Parwez boast impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over PK Parwez in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the duo mode as Ajjubhai has not played enough games.

When it comes to the ranked solo matches, PK Parwez has a better K/D ratio while Ajjubhai has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while PK Parwez has a higher win rate.

