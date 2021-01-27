SK Sabir Boss vs B2K: Who has better stats in Free Fire in 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and B2K, aka Born2Kill, are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers. They play in the Indian and Middle East regions and are known for their incredible skills and electrifying gameplay. At the time of writing, they boast massive subscriber counts of over 3.44 million and 6.33 million, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 26969 games and has bettered his foes in 8766 of them, translating to a win percentage of 32.50%. With 95213 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.23.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 2977 games and has secured 607 victories for a win rate of 20.38%. In the process, he has notched up 8066 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

The YouTuber has also played 1612 solo matches and has 142 wins, having a win ratio of 8.80%. He has 3249 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 607 squad matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 123 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 20.26%. He has bagged 1583 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The content creator has played 99 duo games and has 11 victories, equating to a win percentage of 11.11%. He has registered 252 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.86.

The broadcaster has played 21 matches in the solo mode and has 14 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

B2K has competed in 8209 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 1477, retaining a win percentage of 17.99%. He has accumulated 47506 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.06.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2333 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 397, converting to a win ratio of 17.01%. With a K/D ratio of 4.97, he has racked 9615 frags.

Lastly, the content creator has won 171 of the 1398 matches, making his win rate of 12.23%. He has 4598 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Born2Kill has participated in 336 games and has registered 40 victories, leading to a win ratio of 11.90%. He has 1876 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.34.

Moreover, the YouTuber has four first-place finishes in 30 duo matches, coming down to a win percentage of 13.33%. He has 163 kills to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 6.27.

The internet star has also played seven solo games and has two wins, corresponding to a win rate of 28.57%. He has racked up 51 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 10.20.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. SK Sabir Boss has a finer win rate in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats, while B2K has a greater K/D ratio. Coming to the solo mode, the latter is relatively better.

In the current ranked season, it is impossible to compare their ranked stats in solo mode, as B2K has played only a few games. SK Sabir Boss has a greater win rate in squad mode, while B2K has a greater K/D ratio. The latter is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo mode.

