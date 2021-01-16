B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Free Fire has amassed a massive worldwide player base, which also serves as an audience for the vast number of content creators. Over the years, content creation and streaming have become a viable career option for many gamers.

Moez Mansouri, aka B2K, or Born2Kill, is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber from Tunisia. He is known for his incredible gameplay and extraordinary skills. Currently, he has a subscriber count of over 6.21 million.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has featured in 8201 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 1474 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 17.97%. In the process, he has bagged 47462 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.06.

Coming to the duo mode, the user has played 2332 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 397 of them, converting to a win ratio of 17.02%. He has registered 9610 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.97.

The YouTuber has competed in 1398 solo matches and bettered his foes in 171, coming down to a win rate of 12.23%. With a K/D ratio of 3.75, he has 4598 eliminations.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Born2Kill has appeared in 327 squad games and has a win tally of 37, retaining a win ratio of 11.31%. He has accumulated 1828 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.30.

The content creator has participated in 29 matches in the duo mode and has secured four victories, making his win rate 13.79%. With 158 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 6.32.

The streamer has contended in seven solo games and has two Booyahs, having a win percentage of 28.57%. He has gathered 51 eliminations and maintained a K/D ratio of 10.20.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Born2Kill started creating content on his YouTube channel over one and a half years ago, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to May 2019. Since then, he has uploaded over 316 videos and has amassed over 383 million views combined. Users can click here to visit his channel.

He uploads content related to the popular battle royale title on two other channels - B2K and B2K Highlights.

His social media accounts

Born2Kill is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The links for his accounts are given below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

B2K has a Discord server as well.

