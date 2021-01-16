How to obtain Saitama T-Shirt and other free rewards from the ‘Path to Hero’ event in Free Fire

Free Fire is an immensely popular mobile battle royale title developed and published by Garena worldwide. Since its release in 2017, the game has become quite popular and has witnessed tremendous growth.

The developers of Free Fire have collaborated with various famous figures like Cristiano Ronaldo. A few days back, they announced a collaboration with One Punch Man, a renowned Japanese superhero franchise.

As a part of it, several events were added, providing users with a chance to receive various exclusive items. Today, i.e., January 16th, the ‘Path to Hero’ web event has commenced. Players can receive several items, including the Saitama T-Shirt, for free. This article takes a glance at the event.

Procuring the Saitama T-Shirt and other free rewards from Free Fire’s ‘Path to Hero’ event

The ‘Path to Hero’ event began today and lasts till January 26th. Users have to complete missions to receive exploration tokens, which can be used to explore the map.

As shown in the picture below, the map exploration would reward the players with ‘Hero Essence.’

Map exploration

Players can use it to redeem items from the ‘Redeem Store.’ Following are the list of rewards that the users can procure:

Redeem Store

#1 Saitama T-Shirt – 50 Hero Essence

#2 M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate - 15 Hero Essence

#3 MP40 Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate - 15 Hero Essence

#4 UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate - 15 Hero Essence

#5 AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate - 15 Hero Essence

#6 Random Loadout Loot Crate - 5 Hero Essence

#7 Pet Food - 5 Hero Essence

#8 Gold Royale Voucher - 5 Hero Essence

Apart from this, the ‘Megapunch Gacha’ event had also started yesterday, i.e., January 15th, and offered users an opportunity to get cosmetic items like the ‘Genos Backpack’ and more.

Players can click here to read more about the event.

The calendar for the Free Fire x One-Punch Man events is as follows:

Complete the Hero Trial missions (January 15th to January 26th)

After match drop (January 15th to January 26th)

Megapunch Gacha (January 15th to January 26th)

Path to Hero event (January 16th to January 26th)

3x after match drop (January 23rd)

Login reward (January 23rd)

Collect tokens in dead loot boxes (January 23rd to January 29th)

