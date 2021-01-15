Garena Free Fire is one of the most illustrious titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. Since its release, the game has flourished immensely and has cumulated a large player base.

The developers of Free Fire have collaborated with several famous personalities and figures as well. Their previous collaborations include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, Joe Taslim, and more.

Recently, Free Fire announced a crossover with One-Punch Man, a renowned Japanese superhero franchise.

Numerous events have been introduced, which provide the players with an opportunity to get a set of exclusive One-Punch Man themed rewards.

This article takes a look at the newly added Megapunch Gacha (Fire Punch) event in Free Fire.

Details and list of free rewards for the Megapunch Gacha (Fire Punch) event in Free Fire

The Megapunch Gacha event has commenced today, i.e., January 15th, 2021 and will conclude on January 26th. To obtain the rewards, players must collect a One-Punch Man ticket. These tickets can be acquired by completing the daily missions (Saitama’s training) or as a match drop.

Also, the users will be able to obtain three times the tickets as the match drops on January 23rd, which is the peak day of the event.

The One-Punch Man tickets can then be used to help Saitama defeat enemies and to open Chests. There is a total of three levels, each of which contains a specific prize pool.

When Saitama defeats more enemies, the higher level chests with better rewards will be dropped frequently.

Players can check out the rules of the event as mentioned in-game below:

Rules of the event

List of Free rewards

Here is the list of rewards that players can obtain from each chest:

Level 1 Chest

Bounty Token One Punch Man Banner Summon Airdrop

Level 2 Chest

Bounty Token Cutie Bubbles (Head) – 24 hours Cutie Bubbles (Shoes) – 24 hours One Punch Man Avatar Weapon Royale Voucher Resupply Map Summon Airdrop Supply Crate Leg Pockets

Level 3 Chest

Cutie Bubbles (Bottom) – 3 Days Cutie Bubbles (Head) – 3 Days Cutie Bubbles (Shoes) – 3 Days Cutie Bubbles (Top) – 3 Days Genos Backpack Cutie Bubbles (Bottom) – Permanent Cutie Bubbles (Head) – Permanent Cutie Bubbles (Shoes) – Permanent Cutie Bubbles (Top) – Permanent

Overview of the rewards

Apart from this, a web event named - "Path to Hero" will commence on January 16th and would provide the users with several rewards in Free Fire.

