Free Fire partner program: All you need to know

Free Fire has grown immensely since its release, and is now one of the most popular choices on the mobile platform. This games’ mass popularity has created several career opportunities like content creation, casters, and more.
The developers have also introduced a partner program for people pursuing work around this renowned battle royale game. In this article, we discuss the same.
It is important to note that this program is only for people from Indonesia.
Free Fire partner program and its benefits
As mentioned earlier, Free Fire has started a partnership program. The official partners of this game will get several benefits, some of which are mentioned on the official website:
#1 Sign-up rewards
When a person becomes an official partner of this game, they get rewarded with several prizes, ranging from diamonds, official jackets, to gaming set-ups. The sign-up rewards depend upon the number of subscribers they have.
#2 Giveaways
The partners also receive a special redeem code that they can give away to their subscribers.
#3 Official promotion
The partners' channels will be promoted on the official social media handles of Free Fire, which would help them grow even further.
#4 Event invites
Some partners will also be invited or sponsored by Free Fire to come to the games’ events
#5 Streaming equipment
Another benefit could also see them receive several equipment to use for streaming.
There are several other benefits as well, and players can click here to visit the official website and check all of them out.
Players from Indonesia can sign up and apply to join the partnership program by filling a form present on the official website. Their application will then be looked upon by the team of Garena Free Fire.
Following are the T&C of the program:
Categories of partners that can join the Free Fire Partnership Program:
- Content Creator/YouTuber
- Cosplayer
- Caster
- Social Media channels (IG, FB, Etc)
- Others
Requirements for Becoming a Partner
- At least 80% of the content from the YouTube channel involves Free Fire
- Have at least 10,000 subscribers
- All registrants will be reviewed again by the Garena Free Fire team
- Benefits will be provided according to the development of the channel, with the assessment that will be carried out by the Garena Free Fire Team
