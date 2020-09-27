How to change your nickname in Free Fire

Players are required to set their IGN or nickname when they initially create an account in Free Fire. Many players do not pay attention while entering their names for the first time and later wish to change them. To do so, however, players have to shell out 390 diamonds.

This article offers a step-by-step guide on how to change your nickname in Garena Free Fire.

How to change nickname in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their nicknames in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire, and click on the profile banner located on the top-left corner of the main screen.

Press on the profile banner

Step 2: Your profile will open up. Click on the yellow 'name change' icon located below your existing name.

Click on the name-change icon

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the new nickname. Put in the required name in the text field and click on the button below it.

Enter the new nickname in the text-field

Step 4: Your IGN or nickname will be changed. As mentioned earlier, the name change will cost you around 390 diamonds.

Players can also change the nickname of their pets by following these steps:

Step 1: Click on the ‘PET’ icon present on the left side of the screen.

Click on the ‘PET’ icon present on the left side of the screen. Step 2: Now, select the required pet whose name you want to change.

Now, select the required pet whose name you want to change. Step 3: Click on the name-change icon and enter the pet's new nickname in the text field.

Changing the name of your pet for the first time is free. If you want to change it again, it’ll cost you 200 diamonds.

