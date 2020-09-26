How to recover a lost account in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

To play Free Fire, players are required to create an account that’ll safeguard their progress in the game. There are several ways that can be used to create an account in the game including Google, Facebook, VK and Guest.

Sometimes, however, players lose access to their Free Fire account and subsequently look for multiple ways to retrieve it. In this article, we offer a step-by-step guide on how to recover a lost Free Fire account.

How to recover a lost account in Free Fire

#1 Guest Account

A snippet from the FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ffsupport.zendesk.com)

According to the FAQ in ffsupport.zendesk.com, a lost guest account cannot be recovered. Therefore, players are always advised to link their accounts as it’ll help them safeguard their in-game progress.

#2 Facebook/Google/VK

A snippet of the form (Image Credits: ffsupport.zendesk.com)

The transfer of account progress will only be possible if the respective Facebook/Google/VK account has been permanently deactivated.

To recover a lost account linked with any of these sites, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Submit a lost account request. You can access the form by clicking here.

Step 2: Fill in all the necessary details. It is important to note that you would have to enter all the details accurately. If not entered accurately, the request will not be considered by the support.

Step 3: Attach all the required proof. (You are required to have a mail from Facebook/Google/VK stating that the respective account cannot be activated again.)

Step 4: Lastly, press on the submit button. Your request for account recovery will be reviewed by the support team.

(Note: According to the FAQ of Garena Free Fire, the transfer of the account, in any case, will only be allowed if the player has lost access from the respective account, and it cannot be recovered).

