The Battle Royale genre has seen tremendous growth on the mobile platform, where Garena's Free Fire has emerged as one of the most enjoyed options. The game is played by 50 players diving on to an island and eliminating other players till one person/team remains.

Its rise in popularity has spurred various career options like content creation, streaming, casting, and more around this video game. The Free Fire developers have now introduced a partner program for community members who use the game as a full-time profession. This program is an asset for those creating content around the game or professionally pursuing Esports.

This article dives into everything players need to know about the Free Fire Partner Program.

Free Fire Partner Program: All you need to know in 2021

Free Fire Partner Program

As a partner of the game, one will be receiving several benefits such as:

Benefits

Following are some of the benefits that have been mentioned on the website:

In-game rewards, custom rooms, and diamonds Financial compensation* Advance access to content Official feature on Free Fire social media Access to official observer Free Fire client Attractive in-game codes for giveaway to your fans Access to communication with the Free Fireteam Invites to tournaments and esport events Exclusive merchandise

*Only for channels with more than 500000 subscribers and with 95% Free Fire content.

Requirements and more

Requirements

According to the website, the following are the criteria on which partners are chosen:

Vibrant YouTube channel with over 1,00,000 subscribers

80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days

Minimum 3,00,000 channel views over last 30 days

Consistency in social media activity and content quality

Clean, non-offensive, and engaging content

Professionalism and willingness to work hard

Passion for gaming and drive to succeed together.

It is important to note that developers will be thoroughly screening every applicant. Not all who meet the basic criteria are guaranteed a spot in the program.

How to register for the Free Fire Partner Program

Players can register and apply to join the partner program by filling a form on the official website.

Click here to visit the website.

