Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Its immense growth can be attributed to the developers, who frequently introduce new features to the game with regular updates.

The latest iteration of the game, i.e., OB25, was released back in December. The Free Fire OB26 Advance Server was recently rolled out, providing players with an opportunity to test a series of new features before they are introduced in the game.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PK Parwez (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire OB26 update expected release date

The Free Fire OB26 update is expected to be released on 5th February 2020. The servers of the game will likely be taken down for maintenance for a few hours on that day. As always, players will receive certain rewards for updating the game within a specific time-frame.

Features

Some of the features from the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server are expected to be added in the game. Here are a few of them:

Advertisement

Revamped training mode and Gloo wall training

In the Advance Server, the developers of Free Fire had revamped the existing training mode. The gloo wall training was also made available to players, allowing them to practice and learn about the use of gloo walls before they can implement them in a match.

MAG 7 and Throwable Knives

A new shotgun called MAG 7 will likely be added to Garena Free Fire. A knife-throwing feature is also expected to be added to the game.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs B2K: Who has better stats in Free Fire in 2021?

Characters

Advertisement

Two new characters, Shirou and Mystery Character, were present in the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server and are expected to be added in the new update.

Shirou

The description of Shirou reads:

“Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.”

The character boasts a passive ability called Damage Delivered. At level 1, when the player is hit by an enemy within 50m, he will be marked for three seconds (only visible to the user).

The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. It has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Mystery Character

Advertisement

The Mystery Character has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. The ability can unleash a sonic wave, damaging five gloo walls within 20m at the base level. Every gloo wall deployed will result in increasing HP recovery of the player, beginning with 2 points.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Arrow AK (Arrow Gaming): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?