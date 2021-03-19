Free Fire Partner Program: How to join, eligibility, benefits, and more

A while ago, Free Fire introduced a partner program for community members who use the game as a full-time profession.

Content creators and YouTubers who are a part of this Free Fire Partner Program will receive multiple benefits. However, there are certain requirements that players need to fulfill in order to join the program.

This article contains all of the information that players need to know about the Free Fire Partner Program in 2021.

What are the eligibility criteria for the Free Fire Partner Program?

Requirements of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via partnerprogram.ff.garena.com)

It is to be noted that players who meet all requirements are not guaranteed to be accepted into the Free Fire Partner Program.

According to the official website, here are the requirements to join the Free Fire Partner Program:

The YouTube channel should have over 1,00,000 subscribers. The channel must have 80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days. The channel should have a minimum of 3,00,000 channel views over the last 30 days. There must be consistency in social media activity as well as the content quality. The content must be clean, non-offensive and engaging. The player must have professionalism and willingness to work hard. The player should have a passion for gaming as well as a drive to succeed.

Also read: 3 best websites to top up Free Fire diamonds in March 2021

Advertisement

What are the benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program?

Benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via partnerprogram.ff.garena.com)

As a partner of the Free Fire Partner Program, players will receive several benefits:

The player will receive in-game rewards, custom rooms, and diamonds. Financial compensation, but only for channels with more than 500000 subscribers and with 95% Free Fire content. They will have advanced access to content. They will be officially featured on Free Fire social media. They will be given access to the official observer Free Fire client. They can receive attractive in-game codes for giveaways. Uninterrupted access to communication with the Free Fire team. They will also get Invitations to tournaments and esports events. Free Fire will also offer exclusive merchandise to them.

How to register for the Free Fire Partner Program

Players can register for the Free Fire Partner Program by completing a questionnaire on the official website. They will need the original copies of either their Aadhar card or PAN card.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire characters for rush gameplay