Free Fire players to get Shirou character for free on 27th February

Free Fire is a prominent battle royale title developed and published by Garena. Characters are one of the most crucial elements of this game as they possess a unique ability that enables the players to perform better on the battleground.

Developers regularly introduce new characters, which provides a fresh experience to players.

One of the latest additions to the list is Shirou. A few days ago, the developers announced a similar milestone for an Instagram post. Players achieving this milestone would get Shirou for free.

Shirou Character in Free Fire

The new character possesses a passive in-game ability called Damage Delivered. At the first level, when an enemy hits the players within the 80m range, he will get marked for six seconds.

This marking will only be visible to the player and not the teammates. Apart from this, the first shot on the marked target will deal 50% additional armor penetration. It has a 35-second cooldown.

This ability is further enhanced with an increase in the level of the ability. At the highest level, armor penetration has increased to 100%. Moreover, the cooldown is reduced to 20 seconds.

How to get Shirou character in Free Fire

Yesterday, in a social media post, Free Fire announced that the like milestone was crossed in a day, and the players will receive Shirou character for free as a login reward on February 27. The post read:

“Woah! We completed the Shriou milestone and that too in a day!! This is Awesome!! Congratulations survivors on reaching the milestone and unlocking the character Shirou! Login on the 27th of February and claim the character for FREE!”

The calendar for Project Cobra has also been revealed. The following is the timeline of the events:

Yellow Cobra Token Exchange (February 12 to February 18)

(February 12 to February 18) Map Drop (February 19 to March 7)

(February 19 to March 7) Cobra Special Interface (February 19 to March 7)

(February 19 to March 7) Evo Gun Token (February 20 to March 1)

(February 20 to March 1) Project Cobra Check-in (February 21 to March 5)

(February 21 to March 5) Login to get free Shirou (February 27)

(February 27) Evo Token Collection (February 27)

(February 27) Bermuda Remastered available in TDM and CS (February 27 to March 7)

(February 27 to March 7) Collect tokens to redeem (February 28 to March 7)

