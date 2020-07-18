Free Fire Rampage for Android: APK download link

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform today, and has crossed the massive 500-million downloads number on Google Play Store. It features some fast-paced action, with 50 players pitched against each other in the battleground. The game consists of three maps that players can try out in the battle royale mode.

Free Fire also features a lot of new events that players can relish. Apart from Play Store, players can also download this game using APK and OBB files. In this article, we explain how to download Free Fire Rampage APK for Android devices.

Free Fire Rampage for Android: APK/OBB download links

APK file download link: Click here

OBB file download link: Click here

How to install Free Fire Rampage

To install the game, players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download both APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Install the APK file. However, do not open the game after installation of the APK.

Step 3: Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (Create a folder if there is no folder with that name).

Step 4: Players can now start the game and enjoy it.

Users must note that they should enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option in the device’s settings. The APK file and OBB file sizes are 42 MB and 511 MB, respectively, so the players should make sure that they have enough space on their devices before installing the game.

Free Fire Vengeance Day event

Vengeance Day is the new event that has arrived in the game, which has a massive set of rewards for players. This event started on the 17th of July, and will last until the 26th.

