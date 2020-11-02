Garena Free Fire is among the leading battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, which is a testament to its popularity.

The game features a rank system that makes it very competitive as most players want to reach the top of the ladder.

There is a separate ranking for the battle royale mode and the clash squad mode. Each ranked season lasts for a specific number of days after which the ranks and stats of the season are reset.

Also Read: Ajjubhai vs BNL: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire Ranked Season 18 end date revealed

Ranked Season 18 of Garena Free Fire began on 16th October and will last for just over two months. It will come to an end on 23rd December 2020, and the new season will commence soon after.

Season end rewards

Players will also receive their season rewards via the mail section, depending on the highest rank that they have achieved.

Advertisement

Rank Drop

As mentioned earlier, the ranks will be reset once the ranked season ends, and players will have to begin their grind once again. Here are the exact rank drops:

Users placed in Bronze I-III rank will be placed in Bronze I

Users placed in Silver I-III rank will be placed in Bronze II

Users placed in Gold I-IV rank will be placed in Silver I

Users placed in Platinum I-IV will be placed in Silver II

Users placed in Diamond I-IV will be placed in Gold I

Users placed in Heroic will be placed in Gold II

The beginning of the new season will provide users with the perfect opportunity to begin their voyage to the higher tiers.

The present map pool for the ranked matches includes Purgatory and Bermuda. Kalahari was recently removed from the pool.

Also Read: X-Mania: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more