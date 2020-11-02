Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Free Fire Ranked Season 18 end date revealed

Garena Free Fire Ranked Season 18 end date revealed
Garena Free Fire Ranked Season 18 end date revealed
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 02 Nov 2020, 15:06 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Garena Free Fire is among the leading battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, which is a testament to its popularity.

The game features a rank system that makes it very competitive as most players want to reach the top of the ladder.

There is a separate ranking for the battle royale mode and the clash squad mode. Each ranked season lasts for a specific number of days after which the ranks and stats of the season are reset.

Also Read: Ajjubhai vs BNL: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire Ranked Season 18 end date revealed

Ranked Season 18 of Garena Free Fire began on 16th October and will last for just over two months. It will come to an end on 23rd December 2020, and the new season will commence soon after.

Season end rewards
Season end rewards

Players will also receive their season rewards via the mail section, depending on the highest rank that they have achieved.

Advertisement
Rank Drop
Rank Drop

As mentioned earlier, the ranks will be reset once the ranked season ends, and players will have to begin their grind once again. Here are the exact rank drops:

  • Users placed in Bronze I-III rank will be placed in Bronze I
  • Users placed in Silver I-III rank will be placed in Bronze II
  • Users placed in Gold I-IV rank will be placed in Silver I
  • Users placed in Platinum I-IV will be placed in Silver II
  • Users placed in Diamond I-IV will be placed in Gold I
  • Users placed in Heroic will be placed in Gold II

The beginning of the new season will provide users with the perfect opportunity to begin their voyage to the higher tiers.

The present map pool for the ranked matches includes Purgatory and Bermuda. Kalahari was recently removed from the pool.

Also Read: X-Mania: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Published 02 Nov 2020, 15:06 IST
Garena Free Fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी