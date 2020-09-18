Redeem codes in Free Fire have 12 characters and consist of both alphabets and numbers. These codes provide the players with an excellent opportunity to obtain several exclusive in-game items, which can otherwise only be obtained by spending the in-game currency, Diamonds.

Not everyone can afford to purchase Diamonds, and hence, these redeem codes are the perfect means of procuring attractive items.

The latest set of redeem codes have been released as a part of Free Fire India Championship 2020 League Stage's viewership reward.

Free Fire redeem code for 17th September 2020

Redeem Code: FFICWFKZGQ6Z

It is crucial to note that this redeem code is valid and redeemable until 17th September (11:59 pm).

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

The process of using redeem codes in Free Fire is effortless and pretty straightforward. Follow the steps given below to use them:

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire. You can also click this link to visit the site.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using VK or Facebook.

(Note: Players with a guest account will not be able to apply the redeem codes)

Step 3: Paste the redeem code, and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: If the code is redeemed successfully, then the players can collect the rewards from the vault tab, and any in-game currency will be directly credited to their Free Fire account.

Errors

If the players encounter an error message stating that the code is expired, it means that the time frame for using the code is over, and it cannot be used any further.

