TSG Ritik's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Ritik Jain, popularly known by his in-game alias TSG Ritik, is the co-owner of the renowned Free Fire YouTube channel, 'TWO-SIDE GAMERS.'

He regularly creates content and streams alongside TSG Jash. Their channel has amassed over 5.39 million subscribers as of now. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: Amitbhai's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID number

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID number is 124975352, and his present in-game name is TSG 冬 RITIK. He is also the leader of the guild, TSG ARMY.

TSG Ritik’s stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

TSG Ritik has played a total of 9396 games in the squad mode and registered 1943 wins at a win rate of 20.67%. He has also notched up 22646 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 3.04, with an average damage per match of 1003.

Ritik has played 2272 duo matches and managed to win 251 of them, killing 4318 enemies by maintaining a decent K/D ratio of 2.14.

He has also won 53 out of the 839 solo games that he has played. He has notched up 1630 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, TSG Ritik has played 179 squad games and emerged victorious in 44 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 24.58%. The famous content creator has racked up 654 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 4.84.

Class Squad – Ranked

Clash Squad (Ranked)

In the Clash Squad Ranked Season 3, Ritik is placed in the Heroic tier. He has played 68 games and triumphed in 62 of them, which equates to a win rate of 91.17%.

His YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, TSG Ritik runs the YouTube channel TWO-SIDE GAMERS, along with TSG Jash. They started making videos on YouTube in October 2018. Since then, they have posted 895 videos in total and attained over 650 million views combined.

You can click here to visit their YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

Also Read: Total Gaming's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more