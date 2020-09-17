Total Gaming's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Total Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels in India. The man behind this successful channel is Ajay, popularly known by his in-game alias ajjubhai94.

Ajay is also the owner and 5th player of the Free Fire eSports organization, Total Gaming. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: Amitbhai's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID number

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94. He is a part of the guild, TG MAFIA.

Total Gaming’s Stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai has played approximately 8900 squad matches and has 2351 Booyahs, which translates to a win percentage of 26.41%. He has racked up 32464 kills at a mind-blowing K/D ratio of 4.96, inflicting an average damager per match of 1527.

Ajay also has 299 victories in 1583 duo games, notching up 6196 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 4.83.

He has played relatively lesser solo games; when compared to the squad mode. He has featured in 872 games and has 76 wins. He has killed 2215 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, ajjubhai94 has played 451 squad games and emerged victorious in 32 of them, which equates to a win rate of 7.09%. The famous content creator has registered 1285 kills with a notable K/D ratio of 3.07.

His YouTube channels

Ajay started creating content on his YouTube channel in December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 905 videos on his channel.

He boasts over 12.6 million subscribers and has around 1.496 billion views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel – ‘Total Gaming.’

He also runs another channel named ‘Total Gaming Live,’ where he streams several games including Free Fire.

His social media accounts

Total Gaming is active on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Also read: Sooneeta's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more