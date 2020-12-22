Free Fire Redeem Code for 22nd December [NA region]: Winterlands M1014 Weapon Loot Crate

Garena Free Fire provides its users with a vast collection of cosmetic items like costumes, bundles, and more.

Most of these items can be purchased from the in-game shop using diamonds, which is one of the currencies in the battle royale sensation.

Redeem codes are one of the best alternative ways to acquire these items for free. They have 12 characters, which include both alphabets and numbers. However, these codes can only be used during a stipulated timeframe by a limited number of players.

Also read: Free Fire Max APK + OBB download links [Specific Regions] for Android devices

Free Fire Redeem Code for 22nd December

Free Fire Redeem Code

Redeem Code: 5W7M-L2F5-E7G5

Reward: 4x Winterlands M1014 Weapon Loot Crate

Advertisement

(The redeem code is only for selected regions, and players from other regions will not be able to use the code to obtain the reward)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the official redemption site of Garena Free Fire. Players can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account on the website using the available methods. Players with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem codes to obtain the rewards. They will have to link their account with Facebook, VK, or Google.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Successfully Redeemed

Step 4: A dialog box will appear. Click on the 'OK' button.

After the redemption process is successful, players will be able to collect their rewards from the in-game mail section.

(Note: If players from other regions try to use this redeem code, they will encounter an error message stating "This code cannot be used in your region.")

Advertisement

In-game mail

If players encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or already redeemed, it means that the code has been fully used. All that players can do at this point is to wait for the next set of codes to be released by the developers.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs BoomSniper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?