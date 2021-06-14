Free Fire redeem code generators are fake and can lead to account loss or ban

Free Fire players actively search for working redeem codes as these are often regarded as the best method for acquiring in-game items without spending diamonds. Users consider it to be ahead of the events due to comparatively minimal effort.

Garena only releases these codes during special event live streams and occasions on their social media handles. Once these are redeemed on the official website, players will receive rewards, which can vary from fundamental items like in-game vouchers to exciting items like emotes and characters.

Some of the sources mislead gullible users into redeem code generators, but they can have severe repercussions.

Free Fire redeem code generators are fake and can lead to loss of accounts

Redeem code generators are fake tools supposedly offered by several websites and claim to create new redeem codes that players can use from the Rewards Redemption Site.

It is quite apparent that none of these tools work in any situation, as the Free Fire redeem codes are all unique and are only released by Garena during the special live streams and social media posts. Therefore, Free Fire redeem codes cannot be generated at all by the players.

A majority of these tools also require users to input sensitive information, such as the ID and password of their account associated with their Free Fire. This poses a serious security threat in terms of losing access to the account. There are many situations in which an account may be lost, and in most of these situations, it can be pretty difficult to recover it back.

If a severe cheating offense is made on a hacked account, it will lead to a permanent ban, and players cannot appeal against it.

Free Fire’s Anti Hack FAQ states that accounts with evidence of cheating will be suspended irrespective of their access. Here is a snippet.

An image from the Anti-hack FAQ (Image via Free Fire)

Disclaimer: Specific promotional events in Garena Free Fire allow the users to claim one-time use codes that users can claim.

