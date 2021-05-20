Free Fire redeem code for Indian region (May 20th): Free Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest avatar and more

Many Free Fire players do not have the luxury of spending money on in-game items. Most items in the popular battle royale title can only be obtained using diamonds, which have to be purchased with real money.

To help such players, Garena often releases Free Fire redeem codes that provide players with the opportunity to get in-game items at no cost. However, these codes can only be used for a limited period of time.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Indian region.

Free Fire Indian region redeem code for May 20

Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Free Fire India region redeem code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

This code can only be used by players on Indian servers. Players in other regions will face the following error if they try to use the code:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to use the Free Fire redeem code

Players on Indian servers can follow the steps given below to claim rewards using the Free Fire redeem code mentioned above:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. They can use this link to do so.

Step 2: Next, they should log in to their Free Fire account using the platform they have linked to their account.

Players with guest accounts cannot use the redeem code. They should, therefore, consider linking their account with one of the available platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple Id or Huawei ID.

Step 3: Players should then paste the redeem code provided above in the text field and click on the confirm button to complete the redemption.

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, the rewards will be sent to the players' accounts within a day. These items can be collected from the in-game mail section.

If a player faces an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed,” it likely means that the redeem code has expired and cannot be used any further.

