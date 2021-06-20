Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (June 20th): Free UMP Wilderness Hunter as a reward

Garena frequently releases Free Fire redeem codes that benefit players who cannot afford to purchase diamonds by offering them in-game items for free. Some users eagerly wait for the codes on their server as these are one of the easiest ways to procure free rewards.

However, users with guest accounts cannot claim the rewards under any given circumstances and must consider binding their IDs to one of their preferred mediums.

The developers have released a new Free Fire redeem code that grants players with gun skin.

Free Fire redeem code for India server for today (June 20th)

Redeem code: W0JJAFV3TU5E

Reward: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

Disclaimer: The Free Fire redeem code provided above will only work until 12:30 p.m. IST on June 20th, 2021. Therefore, users are required to claim the rewards before the given deadline.

Note: This code is intended to be used by players on the India server. Those from other servers attempting to use the code will run into an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

How to obtain UMP Wilderness Hunter skin in Free Fire via redeem code

The steps for claiming the gun skin through redeeming it have been listed below:

Step 1: Players must head to Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site, as they can claim their rewards from the webpage.

For redeeming the codes, players must sign in using one of the

Step 2: Next, users need to sign in to their existing Free Fire IDs via social media networks linked to their accounts. The available methods comprise Google, Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Enter the 12 characters redeem code in the text field

Step 3: Then, they have to fill in the 12 alphanumeric character code in the text field. After entering the code, press the confirm button.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on the screen with the name of the rewards. In case of unsuccessful redemption, an error message will be displayed.

Step 5: The gun skin will soon be reflected in the account. Players can collect it from the in-game mail section. Further, the UMP will be equipped from the ‘Weapons’ section.

Also read: SWAM's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Edited by Srijan Sen