Free Fire redeem code for (May 3rd): How to get free Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Gun skins play a vital role in the Garena Free Fire. Apart from the aesthetic value, skins also boost specific attributes of the firearm. These items can usually be obtained through events or in-game store, i.e., via crates that require diamonds.

Redeem codes often provide players with a shot at obtaining exclusive rewards for free, including gun crates.

A new Free Fire redeem code for the Famas Moonwalk loot crate has been released for the Indonesian server.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs B2K (Born2Kill) in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Free Fire redeem code for (May 3rd)

1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Redeem code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Reward: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Advertisement

Note: This Free Fire redeem code is only for players on the Indonesia (ID) server. Users from other regions will not be able to use it to attain the rewards and run into an error.

Also read: Fam Clashers Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Using redeem to code to obtain Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate in Free Fire

Here are the steps to use the Free Fire redeem codes to obtain the rewards:

Step 1: All redeem codes can only be claimed via the Free Fire rewards redemption site. Use the link below to navigate to the website:

Website Click here

Step 2: Log in to their Free Fire account using the platform they have linked to their account. The available means include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

The option to use the redeem code is not available to guest players. Guests should consider binding their account with any one of the platforms mentioned above.

Advertisement

Press ok

Step 3: Enter the code for the loot crate provided above in the text field and tap the confirm button.

Step 4: The rewards are usually credited to the player's account within 24 hours of redemption. The items have to be collected via the game's mail section.

Suppose an error is displayed while using the code. It has likely expired or cannot be used in the given region. All the users can do is wait for a new code for their region.