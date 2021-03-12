Free Fire Redeem code for today (12th March): Free Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Grand Final play-ins have come to an end. After intense action throughout six games, the top 6 teams have clinched their position in the grand finals of this mega tournament.

Similar to the group stages, Garena set up three live viewership milestones at 5k, 10k and 20k, respectively. The players have surpassed the first one, and a code for a gun crate has been released.

This article provides players with the latest redeem code for Free Fire.

Also Read: Free Fire Regional Battle: How players can participate and represent their country

Free Fire Redeem code for today (12th March)

Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: FFBCT7P7N2P2

Reward: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

(Duration: The code is only valid till March 12, 2021, 23:59 BST or March 12, 2021, 23:29 IST)

Advertisement

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use the redeem code and claim the viewership rewards for the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship Play-ins:

Step 1: First, players have to visit the redemption site of Free Fire. The link for it has been provided below:

Free Fire redemption site: Click here

Step 2: Users have to login via any available methods: Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter.

Log in using any available methods

Advertisement

It is important to note that players that have a guest account cannot use the redeem code and that they can consider binding their Free Fire account with any of the means mentioned above.

Step 3: After logging in, they have to enter the redeem code and tap on the ‘Confirm’ button.

The players can collect the items from in-game mail section

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to the users’ accounts within 24 hours via the in-game mail section.

Redeem codes are only usable for a specific time-frame and post that, the users will face the following message:

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeem.”

There is no way around this and they will have to wait for the next redeem code to be released.

Also Read: Free Fire India Championship 2021 Grand Finals Play-Ins: Where to watch, viewer rewards, teams, and more