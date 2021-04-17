Free Fire redeem code for today (17th April): Free characters, gold box and more

Free Fire redeem codes are alphanumeric codes that serve as one of the best ways for players to obtain in-game items at no cost. Players can use these codes to obtain gun crates and cosmetic items, such as skins, costumes and more.

The items can only be claimed from Free Fire's official rewards redemption website.

Free Fire redeem code for today (17th April)

Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants (Male)

Redeem code: G3MKNDD24G9D

Reward: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town and Leather Pants (Male)

(Note: It is essential to note that this redeem code can only be used by players in the Europe (EU) server. Players from other regions cannot use it. If they try to use the code, they will face an error message stating, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players must visit the rewards redemption site. The link to the website is provided below:

Website: Click here

Step 2: They should then log in to Free Fire via the platform that is linked to their account. The options include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Players with guest accounts cannot use the redeem code under any circumstances. They will have to link their account with any of the above-mentioned platforms to be able to use the code.

Step 3: Once logged in, players can enter the redeem code in the text field and tap on the confirm button.

Step 4: After the redemption process is completed successfully, the rewards will be sent to the players within 24 hours. All currency-based rewards will be credited to their account automatically.

If a player faces an error while using the redeem code, it likely means that it has expired and can't be used any further.

