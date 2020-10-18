Free Fire Redeem Code for today (18th October): Mechanical Wings, Wiggle Walk Emote and Robo Pet

Free Fire has an extensive collection of exclusive in-game items, including cosmetics, characters and pets. Most of these items aren’t free, and users have to shell out diamonds to acquire them. Many players wish to obtain them, but not everyone can spend money to procure these diamonds. Hence, they look for ways to attain such exclusive items for free.

Redeem codes are one of the means using which the players can get these items. Garena Free Fire, on their Instagram account, announced 3 viewership milestones for the FFIC Finals. All three milestones were surpassed within the first hour of the event itself, and the codes has been released.

Free Fire Redeem Code for today (18th October): Code for Mechanical Wings, Wiggle Walk Emote and Robo Pet

Redeem Codes

Redeem Code: FFIC-33NT-EUKA

(It is crucial to note that the players will be able to use the code until 18th October (11:59 PM) IST. After this time frame, players will not be able to use codes to claim any further rewards.

(The code appears in the stream at 3 hours 19 minutes)

It is very straightforward to use the redeem codes. Follow the steps given below to use them in Garena Free Fire.

Step 1: The players can claim the Redeem Codes only via the official redemption center of Garena Free Fire.

Click here to visit the center.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using VK or Facebook or Google.

(It is important to note that players using a guest account will not be able to use the codes to avail the rewards. You must bind your account with one of the platforms mentioned above to enjoy this exclusive offer)

Step 3: Paste the redeem code, and click on the confirm button.

If the codes are redeemed successfully, then you can collect the reward from the Vault tab, and any currency will be directly credited to your account.

