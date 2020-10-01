Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire are one of the best ways to get exclusive in-game items for free. These codes are usually released by the Garena on their social media handles and live stream on special occasions.

Garena Free Fire shared a post stating that if they crossed the milestone of 4 million followers on their Instagram handle, they would give out a Redeem Code for 3x Mechgirl MP40 Gun Box.

The milestone has just been crossed, and the code has officially been released. There is another milestone of 6 million followers, which if crossed before 4th October, will give players the Free Fire Cricket Costume.

Free Fire redeem code for today (1st October 2020): Get 3x Mechgirl MP40 Gun Box for free

Redeem code: QNAE4FM8X5Q2

It is essential to note that the redeem code is valid only for the next 7 days, after which the players will not be able to use the code any further.

How to use the Redeem Code

To redeem the code, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, you would have to visit the ‘Redemption Center’ to redeem the code. You can also click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account through your preferred method.

(Note: Users with a guest account will not be able to redeem the rewards)

Step 3: Paste the code given above, and click the confirm button.

Step 4: You will then be able to collect the rewards from the vault tab in Free Fire, upon redeeming the code successfully.

Some users might receive also an error stating that the code has expired. This simply means is that the code's usage period is over and that players will not be able to use it any further.

