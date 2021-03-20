Free Fire redeem code for today (20th March): Free Head Hunting Parachute

Like other battle royale titles, Free Fire features hordes of attractive and fascinating in-game items, including skins of different things comprising vehicles, parachutes, guns, and more. These items can often be purchased from the store by spending diamonds, which might not be feasible for everyone.

Redeem codes are the perfect alternative to acquiring diamonds for free. It is essential to highlight that the redeem code can only be used from the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire. Users with a guest account cannot claim the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for today (20th March)

Head Hunting Parachute

Redeem code: ZH6CDBXFDSPN

Reward: Head Hunting Parachute

Note: The code mentioned above is meant for the players on the SG server. Hence, users from other servers cannot use it to claim the rewards. The following error message will be displayed for those trying to redeem from outside the server, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using redeem code in Free Fire

Users can follow the steps given below to use the code and collect the rewards in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Use the link provided below to visit the website.

Free Fire rewards redemption website: Click here.

Login using any of the available methods

Step 2: Log in to their Free Fire account on the website using any of the following – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Players with a guest account cannot redeem the codes. For such players, it is recommended to bind their Free Fire account with any of the above social media platforms.

Step 3: After logging in, enter the code in the text field and tap the confirm button below.

The reward can be collected from the mail section.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, users will receive the items within 24 hours and be collected from the in-game mail section.

Expired codes cannot be used. Players will face the following error if they try to use an expired code:

"Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed."

