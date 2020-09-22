Free Fire offers the players a large assortment of in-game cosmetics, skins, costumes, and more. These let the users customize the game up to a certain extent. Most of these items can be purchased by the players using the various in-game currencies.

The premium currency - Diamonds, aren’t free, and players have to pay out of their pockets to acquire them. Not everyone can spend money on purchasing such in-game items, so they look for various alternate methods. Redeem codes are one of the most effective means of doing just that.

Free Fire eSports India has set a viewership milestone reward for each game day of the FFIC. Upon reaching the number, they release a redeem code that the players can utilise to get the respective rewards.

Also Read: Free Fire OB24 update release date announced

Free Fire redeem code for today (22nd September)

Redeem Code: FFIC-ZTBC-UR4M

Please note that this is only valid till 11:59 PM 22nd September (Today)

How to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Advertisement

The players must follow these steps to use the redeem codes through the game's official redemption center:

Step 1: Visit the ‘Redemption Center’ to redeem code. You can also click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account.

(Note: Users with a guest account will not be able to redeem the rewards)

Step 3: Paste the code, and click the confirm button.

Step 4: Players will now be able to collect the rewards from the vault tab in Free Fire if redeemed successfully. Also, all in-game currencies will be directly credited to the account.

Some players might receive an error stating that the redeem code has expired. All this means is that the code's usage period is over.

Also Read: Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more