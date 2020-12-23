Free Fire redeem code for today (23rd December): Free 4x Memory Box

Free Fire offers an array of attractive and fascinating in-game items. Users have to spend diamonds to obtain most of them, while some exclusive ones can be grabbed for free.

Redeem codes provide players with a perfect opportunity to acquire some exclusive in-game items for free. These codes require the least effort and have 12 characters, including both letters and numbers.

Free Fire redeem code for 23rd December

Redeem code: DPLS-GTZZ-AV52

The 4x 2020 Memories Box

Reward: 4x 2020 Memories Box

The box includes the newly-added Chrono Top Scorer bundle.

Note: The redeem code is region-specific, i.e., for SAC, US, and NA regions only. Users from other areas will not be able to use it and will encounter an error message stating, “This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to use redeem code in Free Fire

Gamers can follow these steps to use the redeem code and obtain rewards:

Step 1: They can visit the official reward redemption site of Garena Free Fire. The players can press here to click here to visit the webpage.

(Note: The players with a guest account cannot use the redeem codes, and hence they will have to bind their Free Fire account with Google, VK, or Facebook)

Step 2: They must log in to the Free Fire on the website via the available method.

Enter the redeem code

Step 3: Users can enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Collect the reward from the in-game mail section

After the redemption process is complete, they can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Also, the currency will be directly credited to their accounts.

If players encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed; it likely means that it is fully consumed or expired.

