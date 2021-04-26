Free Fire redeem code for today (26th April): How to get free Mob Boss Loot Crate

Free Fire players usually require diamonds to obtain most of the cosmetic items like gun skins, emotes, bundles and more. However, not all users have the sufficient number of diamonds required to acquire them in their inventory.

Redeem code provides non-spending players with exclusive rewards. These codes are 12 characters long and are often released by Garena on their official social media handles and during specific live streams.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code released by Garena.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire character abilities for the Factory Challenge

Free Fire redeem code for today (26th April)

1x Mob Boss Loot Crate

Redeem code: HP5DXHQANLB5

Rewards: 1x Mob Boss Loot Crate

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The redeem code provided above is valid for only a few hours and will then expire.

Note: This code will only work for users in the EUROPE server, and therefore players from other areas cannot claim rewards using it. The following error message will be displayed for those trying to use it from other than the specified region: "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Using redeem code in Garena Free Fire

All Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the rewards redemption site. Also, guest users cannot claim the rewards via the website and therefore players should link their account.

Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They first have to head to the reward redemption website using this link.

Advertisement

Login with any of the platforms

Step 2: Next, they are required to log in to their Free Fire account via any one of the following Facebook, VK, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: After that, they must enter the code in the text field and tap the confirm button. A dialog box will appear; press OK.

Press OK

Step 4: Users will receive the rewards within a day of a successful redemption. These items can be collected from the mail section. In addition to this, any currency rewards will be credited directly to their wallet.

Expired redeem codes cannot be used by players to collect the rewards. They will run into an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.” They cannot do anything to get around this error.