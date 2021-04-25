5 best Free Fire character abilities for the Factory Challenge

Factory challenge in Free Fire is a custom room mode that content creators popularize. Players parachute on top of the 'Factory,' one of the most popular Bermuda maps.

They engage in fistfights and the last standing player triumphs. Selecting the characters that provide work well in these constraints increases users' chances of victory.

The following is a list of the best character abilities that players can utilize for the Factory challenge in Free Fire.

Note: The choice of character is entirely subjective and depends on the players' preference. This list is based on the writer's opinion.

Best Free Fire character abilities for the Factory Challenge

#1 Kla

Kla character in Free Fire

Ability: Muay Thai

Kla’s ability increases fist damage by 100% at the initial level and further increased to a massive 400% at the character level 6. This makes it one of the most suitable characters for the factory challenge since it involves melee combat. Users with Kla will have an added advantage since they will be able to knock their foes quickly.

#2 Alok

Alok character in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok is arguably one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire, even though it was released in early 2019. The character provides multiple benefits to the users in the factory challenge since the movement speed is buffed, and a certain amount of HP is restored every second.

At the highest level, 5 HP is restored every second for the duration of 10 seconds. Also, movement speed is increased by 15%.

#3 Joseph

Joseph character in Free Fire

Ability: Nutty Movement

Nutty Movement can prove to be quite helpful in the factory challenge since it buffs the movement speed by 10% upon taking damage. This is further increased to 20%, helping players to avoid their foes when hit.

#4 K

K character in Free Fire

Ability: Master of All

K’s ability has two modes: Jiu-jitsu mode, which boosts the EP to HP conversion rate, and Psychology mode recovers 2 EP every two seconds up to 150 EP at the highest level. Players can first collect enough EP and enjoy the higher conversion rate, which will provide them with a continuous source of healing.

#5 Chrono

Chrono character in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono’s ability has multiple effects. It creates a force field that blocks damage from the opponents and, at the same time, also increases the movement speed of users by 15%. The latter is beneficial for users in the fistfight. However, the recent nerf of increased cooldown is a drawback.

