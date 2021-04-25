Free Fire redeem codes for today (25th April): Full list of rewards revealed

Redeem codes and events are a few of the alternatives for obtaining free items in Free Fire. Many players prefer the former route as it is slightly easier and requires minimal effort.

These codes are released by Garena and often include rewards that can otherwise only be acquired by spending diamonds. The only drawback of redeem codes is that they can only be used in a given time frame, and therefore users have to claim them quickly.

The following is the list of working redemption codes for Garena Free Fire as of April 25, 2021.

Free Fire redeem code for today

Redeem code

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Reward

Rewards for both the redeem codes

FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

Both the codes are valid till April 29.

Players cannot use expired codes to redeem the rewards. They will encounter the following error, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.” In this case, users cannot do anything except wait for Garena to release new codes.

Note: This code is meant for players in European servers only. Users from other areas cannot use it and face an error stating that the redeem code cannot be used in the region.

How to use this redeem code in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use the latest redeem code in Garena Free Fire and claim the rewards.

Step 1: Rewards using the redeem code can only be claimed only via the official website. The link for the same has been provided below.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must log in to their Free Fire with any of the preferred methods – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Note: It is essential to note that guest users cannot use the codes in any situation and hence can consider linking their account with any one of the above-listed platforms.

Tap on the 'Ok' button

Step 3: After players have logged in, they must enter the code (provided above) in the text field and tap the confirm button. A dialog box will appear. Press OK.

Step 4: Rewards will be sent to users within 24 hours of a successful redemption. These can be obtained from the game’s mail section.