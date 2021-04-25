Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Ajjubhai and Raistar are some of the most prominent names in the Indian Free Fire community as they run two of the most successful YouTube channels. The former has 23.3 million subscribers and 4.19 million subscribers, respectively. Both of them are known for their outstanding and exciting gameplay.

This article compares the stats of the players in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has contested in 11305 squad games and has outplayed his foes in 2729 of them, leading to a win rate of 24.13%. In the process, he has eliminated 42222, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.92. Out of these which 14797 have been headshots and with a headshot percentage of 35.05%.

He has 310 Booyahs in 1676 duo games, which equates to a win percentage of 18.49%. Ajjubhai has secured 6522 kills and 2213 headshots with a K/D ratio of 4.77 and a headshot ratio of 33.93%.

The YouTuber has played 907 solo games and has a win tally of 79 games, at a win rate of 8.71%. Out of 2300 kills, 734 are headshots, and he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

The content creator has won 103 of the 568 squad games, which comes down to a win rate of 18.13%. Ajjubhai has registered 2292 kills and 949 headshots, upholding the K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 4.92. and 41.40%, respectively.

He has participated in eight duo games in the ongoing ranked season and has clinched three of them, approximating a win percentage of 37.50%. He has amassed 48 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 9.60. He has 11 headshots with a K/D ratio of 22.92%. Ajjubhai has also played two solo matches.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has 15823 first-place finishes in 2672 matches that add up to a win percentage of 16.88%. With a K/D ratio of 3.97 and a headshot rate of 47.19%, he has 52265 kills and 24663 headshots.

The player has competed in 4477 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 705 of them, having a win ratio of 15.74%. He bagged 14353 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81. In the process, he has 5241 headshots for a headshot rate of 36.52%.

Raistar has 3522 matches to his name and remained unbeaten in 401 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.38%. He has racked up 10734 kills, out of which 4661 are headshots. He has managed a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 3.44 and 43.42%, respectively.

Ranked stats

He has featured in 284 squad games and has triumphed in 12 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 4.22%. The broadcaster has 641 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.36. He has notched 417 headshots at a headshot rate of 65.05%.

Raistar has played two duo matches and has 14 kills, ensuring a win rate of 12. He has nine headshots at a rate of 64.29%.

The YouTuber has engaged in 2 solo matches and two kills with a K/D ratio of one and a headshot rate of 50%.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has the edge over his counterpart in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the squad and duo matches, as Raistar takes the lead in headshot percentage. The latter has superior stats in solo games.

The ranked solo and duo stats cannot be compared since the players haven’t played many of these matches. In squad games, Ajjubhai has the upper hand in K/D ratio and win rate as Raistar has a better headshot percentage.

