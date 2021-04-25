RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

RUOK FF is one of the celebrated Free Fire content creators from Thailand. He is known for his outstanding skills and impressive gameplay videos that he regularly uploads on his YouTube channel. The player also boasts incredible stats in Garena Free Fire.

This article looks at RUOK's Free Fire ID, stats, subscriber count, income, and other details.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has 6617 squad games against his name and has 2810 victories, equating to a win ratio of 42.46%. He has racked up 32003 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.41.

He has 1068 Booyahs in 2596 duo games, which adds up to a win rate of 41.14%. With a K/D ratio of 8.41, he has accumulated 12852 kills.

RUOK FF has featured in 1658 solo games and has bettered his foes on 506 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 30.51%. The YouTuber has eliminated 6621 competitors and sustained a K/D ratio of 5.75.

Ranked stats

The content creator has participated in seven squad games in the ongoing season and has a win tally of six games, approximating a win rate of 85.71%. He has notched 40 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 40.

He played one duo match, secured three frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.

In addition to this, RUOK FF 4 first-place finishes in 10 solo matches, converting to a win percentage of 40%. He has registered 129 kills at a K/D ratio of 21.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

His YouTube earnings

As stated by Social Blade, RUOK FF's estimated YouTube income is estimated to be around $6.6K - $105.1K. Meanwhile, his expected yearly earnings are roughly in the range of $78.8K - $1.3M.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on RUOK's channel was uploaded back in January 2019. At present, he has more than 77 videos on the channel and has accumulated 6.91 million and over 382 million views combined.

The last 30 days have been relatively quite good as he has garnered 380k subscribers and more than 26 million views combined.

Social media handles

