How to change the nickname in Free Fire for cheap in the OB27 version?

Changing the nickname in Garena Free Fire usually requires players to shell out 390 diamonds, one of the in-game currencies of the battle royale title.

Since users have to spend money to acquire it, they look for alternative ways to change their name either at a lower rate or even free of cost. One of the means is the use of ‘Name Change Card.’

The following is a guide on changing the IGN by spending fewer diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

How to change the nickname in Free Fire for fewer diamonds

Players can easily obtain a name change card from the Free Fire Regional Battle for free by scoring several points. However, the event isn't available at the moment.

Users can also obtain this card using 200 guild tokens and 39 diamonds from the in-game store. They can follow the steps given below to do the same.

Step 1: Gamers need to open the store and tap on the "Redeem" tab.

Press the Guild Token section

Step 2: Next, they have to select the "Guild Token" section.

Tap on the 'Exchange' button

Step 3: Select "Name Change Card" and successfully exchange it for diamonds and guild tokens.

Players can obtain guild tokens by opening guild supplies. Currently, players can also receive them via Daily Guild Quest, where users will have to play a specific number of matches with the guild members.

How to use Name change card in Free Fire

Once users have obtained the "Name Change Card," they can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: First, they have to open the profile section by pressing the banner on the top left corner.

Step 2: Next, tap the icon beside the "Personal Name Badge."

Click on the icon

Step 3: Click on the icon beside the existing name. A pop-up will appear, prompting users to enter a new name.

Tap on the icon

Step 4: After entering the desired nickname, press the button with the card icon to change the name with a name change card.

