Free Fire redeem code for today (27th April): How to get free Cupid Scar and Street Couple Loot Crate

Free Fire players can usually acquire a plethora of gun skins and bundles via the in-game store or events. Another alternative is through crates, which provide one of the rewards at random.

However, most of these methods require diamonds, and not every player can spend money on in-game currency. Therefore, the redeem code has emerged as an alternative to obtaining free items.

Garena has released a new Free Fire redeem code that offers users various loot crates.

Free Fire redeem code for today (27th April)

2x Street Couple Loot Crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: ED22KT2GRQDY

Note: Users on the Europe server can only use the code provided above, and therefore players from other regions cannot use it under any circumstances. They will run into the following error when trying to do the same

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

A guide for using redeem codes in Free Fire

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use the Free Fire redeem codes.

Step 1: Users need to head to Free Fire’s official rewards redemption site since all codes can be claimed via it. The link for it has been provided below.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must log in with the platform they have linked to their account.

Guest users are advised to link their account with any one of the following: Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID in order to use the redeem code.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: After this, players must put the code provided above in the text field and then tap the confirm button.

Rewards can be collected from mail section

Step 4: The rewards are usually sent within 24 hours of the successful redemption, and the items can be collected from the mail section. Meanwhile, currencies will be added directly to the account.

Once the code expires, it becomes unusable, and the following error will be displayed for those trying to use the code beyond the specified usage limit. In this scenario, users can only for wait for new codes to be released.