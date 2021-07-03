Free Fire redeem code for today (3rd July): Get free FF rewards

When it comes to providing players with free items like bundles and skins, Free Fire rarely disappoints. Such items can primarily be acquired via in-game events or redeem codes.

Redeem codes are released during specific live streams, special occasions or when a set target has been achieved by the developers. Players have to be quick to claim them as they often work within a given time limit.

Free Fire redeem code for today (July 3rd)

2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate are the rewards

Redeem code: FFMC2SJLKXSB

Rewards: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

This redeem code is 100% working now, but it may expire very soon. Therefore, players should be quick to use it if they intend to obtain the reward. Once it is rendered invalid, the following error will be displayed:

“Failed to redeem. This code is expired or redeemed.”

Disclaimer: This redeem code is meant for users on the SG server, and therefore, it won’t be available for users from another region.

How to use the redeem code from the dedicated Free Fire redemption website

Players should follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes on the game's official redemption website:

Step 1: Players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. They can click this link to do so.

Users need to sign in to their ID for obtaining the rewards

Step 2: Players need to sign in to the website using the platform that has been linked to their existing Free Fire account.

Guest users won’t be able to use redeem codes on the website. As a result, they should consider linking their Free Fire account to one of the available platforms.

Paste the code provided earlier and simply press the confirm button

Step 3: Once players have signed in, a text field will appear on the screen. Players should then paste the redeem code given above and tap on the confirm button.

If a user from another region enters the redeem code given above, they will receive an error message stating that the code cannot be used on their server.

Step 4: A pop-up message will appear on the screen, confirming whether the redemption was successful or not. Players can click on the OK button.

Step 5: The reward will be sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours of successful redemption. It can be collected from the in-game mail section.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh