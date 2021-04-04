Free Fire redeem code for today (4th April): Free permanent Paleolithic Bundle

Garena often releases new Free Fire redemption codes on their social media handles and live streams, usually when a particular milestone is accomplished.

These codes provide various rewards inclusive of bundles and more once redeemed successfully.

A new code has been released because Free Fire Indonesia has achieved seven million followers on Instagram.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for today (4th April)

Paleolithic Bundle in Free Fire

Redeem code: FF7MUY4ME6SC

Reward: Paleolithic Bundle

Note: This code is only meant for the players on the ID server. Users from other regions or servers cannot collect the reward. The following error will be encountered for those trying to redeem from outside the server:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

How to use redeem codes

Users can follow the series of steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire. The link to which has been provided below.

Website: Click here

Log in via any of the available methods.

Step 2: Next, log in to the Free Fire account using any of the following: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter.

Note: Players will not be able to redeem the rewards with guest accounts. Hence, they might consider binding their account with any of the platforms mentioned above.

Players have to enter the redeem code'

Step 3: Then, enter the code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: Once the redemption procedure is complete, the rewards will be sent to the player's account within 24 hours.

Rewards can be collected from the mail section

Step 5: These can be collected directly from the in-game mail section. In the meantime, any currency will be credited directly to their account.

It is essential to note that once the code has been depleted, it cannot claim rewards. The following error message will be displayed:

"Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed."

