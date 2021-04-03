Miss Diya's (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more

Diya Hazarika, popularly known as Miss Diya or Blackpink Gaming, is a renowned Indian Free Fire streamer. She recently crossed 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She also has 36k followers on Instagram.

This article takes a look at Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, earnings, and other details.

Also read: PVS Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank and more

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya’s lifetime stats

Miss Diya has played 9967 squad games and has triumphed in 2138 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.45%. She has 23560 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.01.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has 1846 Booyahs in 10669 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 17.30%. With 26455 kills to her name, she has a K/D ratio of 3 in this mode.

Miss Diya has also played 5652 solo matches and emerged victorious in 559 of them, making his win rate 9.89%. She has 11619 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya’s ranked stats

Miss Diya has played 224 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 36 victories, maintaining a win rate of 16.07%. She has 566 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01 in this mode.

Advertisement

The content creator has won 39 of the 188 ranked duo games that she has played, making her win rate 20.74%. She has 585 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.93.

Miss Diya has also played 165 ranked solo games and has won on 30 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.18%. She has 575 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.26 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Arrow AK (Arrow gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Earnings

Her earnings

According to Social Blade, Blackpink Gaming's monthly YouTube earnings are between $1.6K - $26.1K. Meanwhile, her yearly income is reported to be around $19.6K - $313.1K.

Miss Diya’s YouTube channel

Miss Diya started her YouTube journey in August 2019 and currently has 528 videos on her channel. She has amassed more than 1.02 million subscribers and 59 million views combined.

Advertisement

Her view and subscriber count

Miss Diya got 141k subscribers and 6.5 million views in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit her channel.

Social media handles

To visit Miss Diya’s Instagram profile, click here.

Also read: Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more