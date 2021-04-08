Free Fire redeem code for today (8th April): Free Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator vouchers

Free Fire players often keep an eye on the redeem codes released by Garena. These codes provide players with another route to get their hands on exclusive in-game items without spending diamonds.

However, most of these codes have limit-bound restrictions and can only be used from the official rewards redemption website.

This article provides players with a redeem code for Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator vouchers.

Free Fire redeem code for today (8th April)

Rewards

Redeem code: REYJC692CEWL

Reward: Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator voucher

Note: This code is only meant for users on the NA, SAC, and US servers. Players from other regions or servers cannot use the code mentioned above to collect the reward. They will encounter the following error when trying to redeem it.

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

The steps to use the redeem code in Garena Free Fire are given below:

Step 1: First, visit the rewards redemption site. Its link has been provided below.

Free Fire Rewards Redemption website: Click here

Step 2: Users have to log in using the platform they have linked to their Free Fire account. The available methods include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

(Note: Guest users cannot use this code. They must consider binding their Free Fire account with any of the available platforms)

Enter the code in the Text field

Step 3: Once players have logged in, they have to enter the code in the text field and tap on the confirm button. A pop-up will appear. Players should then press OK.

Successful redemption

Step 4: After the redemption process is successful, the rewards will soon be sent to the players. They can collect them from the mail section, while the currencies (gold and diamond as rewards) will be automatically added to their account.

If players face an error while redeeming the code, it is likely that the code has expired or is not meant for their region. There is no way to circumvent this error besides waiting for the new codes to be released by the developers.

