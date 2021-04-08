How to get stylish Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss in April 2021

While initially setting up an account in Garena Free Fire, players must enter a unique IGN/nickname. Users often desire to incorporate names with special symbols and fonts to distinguish them from the others.

SK Sabir Boss is one the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators, and many players look up to the YouTuber for his great gaming skills. A lot of them even wish to incorporate names that are similar to that of SK Sabir Boss.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how to get stylish Free Fire names like the prominent content creator as of April 2021.

Step-by-step guide to get stylish Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss

Players can find names like SK Sabir Boss on websites like Nickfinder, as shown in the picture below:

Names like SK Sabir Boss on Nickfinder

If users wish to create stylish IGNs, they would have to use websites such as fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, and more.

Players can follow the steps given below to utilize such websites and get the required names in a variety of fonts and symbols:

Fancytextguru.com

Step 1: Players must visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Next, they should enter the desired name into the text field. Several outputs with various fonts and symbols will appear on their screens.

Step 3: Users must choose the respective result and paste it while changing their names in Garena Free Fire.

How to change IGN in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to change the IGN in Free Fire:

Open the profile section. This can be done by tapping the banner present on the top-left corner.

Click the "edit" icon, which is located beside the Personal Name Badge. Users should then click on the icon, which is next to their existing "Nickname."

A dialogue box will pop up, paste the name into the text field.

Tap the "390 diamonds" button to change the name. If users have a "Name change card," they would have another button with a card symbol that can also be used.

