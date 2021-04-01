Free Fire redeem code for today (April 1st): Phantom Bear Bundle, Egghunter Loot Box, and more

Free Fire released its official music video titled DNA Mein Dance on the eve of Holi, collaborating with one of the renowned Bollywood celebrities, Hrithik Roshan. This song is composed by Vishal & Shekhar and is sung by Vishal Dadlani.

Garena had set three viewership milestones at 5 million, 10 million, 15 million, and 20 million for the official music video. These milestones have been surpassed, and a redeem code has since been released. The redeem code will provide players various rewards, including bundle, loot crate, and more.

Free Fire redeem code for today (April 1st)

Redeem code: SARG886AV5GR

Reward: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

How to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

It is pretty simple and straightforward to use codes and claim the rewards in Free Fire.

Players can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: The redeem codes can only be used from the official rewards redemption site. The players can use the link given below to visit the website.

Free Fire redemption website: Click here

Step 2: Users have to login via any of the available methods - Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Note: Guest account holders won’t be able to use redeem codes. They have to bind their Free Fire account with any of the means mentioned above to claim the rewards.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code into the text field and click on the "Confirm" button. A dialogue box will appear on the screen, confirming the redemption process. Press the "OK" option.

Step 4: After successful redemption, players will receive the rewards within 24 hours. They can be collected via the in-game mail section.

