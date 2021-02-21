Free Fire redeem code for today (February 21st): Free Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire is among the most-played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game features a wide range of in-game items, including pets, characters, bundles, gun skins, and more.

Gun skins are a crucial aspect of the game as they provide not only aesthetic value but also buff specific attributes of the firearm. Gamers can often obtain them from weapon loot crates or the in-game shop by spending diamonds.

Redeem codes are one of the best alternatives that offer players an opportunity to acquire gun skins, as they usually provide weapon loot crates.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Free Fire redeem code for February 21st

Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: WXWYSJTPBMB5

Reward: Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: Only the players from the NA, SAC, and US regions can use this code. Others will encounter an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to use the code)

Advertisement

How to claim rewards using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can only use the redeem codes in Free Fire from the official rewards redemption website. They can follow these steps to claim the rewards.

Step 1: Users can click here to visit the Free Fire rewards redemption site.

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to the website via any available options, i.e., Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Players cannot claim rewards with a guest account, and hence, will have to bind their accounts with any of the available methods.

Step 3: They have to enter/paste the redeem code in the text box and press the confirm button. A pop-up appears, confirming the redemption.

Players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section

Step 4: Once the code is successfully redeemed, the users will receive their rewards within 24 hours. They can collect their rewards from the in-game mail section, while any currency will be directly credited to the accounts.

Advertisement

If players encounter an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed,” it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further to collect the rewards. All that users can do is wait for the new codes to be released by the developers.

Also read: Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021