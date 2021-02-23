Free Fire redeem code for today (February 23rd): Free Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

The league stage of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship has commenced, and the fourth day has concluded. Fans and players had a delight watching their favorite players and teams face-off against each other on the battleground.

The developers had set three live viewership milestones at 5k, 10k, and 20k, respectively. The players would receive exclusive gun boxes. The live viewership crossed the 5k mark, and a redeem code has been released.

Free Fire redeem code for today (February 23rd)

Reward - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: FFBCJVGJJ6VP

(Note: The code is valid till only February 23, 2021, 23:59 BST or February 23, 2021, 23:29 IST)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Step 1: Players will have to visit the official redemption site of Free Fire in order to use the redeem code. The link for it is given below.

Free Fire redemption site: Click here

Players have to log in

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account using the available methods: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID.

It is essential to note that users with guest accounts won’t be able to obtain the rewards. They will have to link their accounts via the methods mentioned above.

Step 3: Enter the code and tap on the “Confirm” button.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear. Click on the "OK" option. Users will be receiving the respective rewards within 24 hours and will be able to collect them via the mail section in Free Fire.

The codes are valid only for a limited period, after which users will face an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed.

They can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section

